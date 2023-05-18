Popular Diner Opens 4th NJ Location

Toast City Diner announced it will be opening its fourth location in the Garden State in downtown Cranford.

The diner is expected to open in fall 2023 at South and Walnut Ave next to the Cranford Hotel and be run by founder Amy Russo and her partner Adam Torine.

The diner has locations in Montclair, Asbury Park and Red Bank.

For Cranford, Toast plans to feature a new design, updated logo and new menu items. The diner is known for its signature delicacies like its carrot cake and red velvet pancakes.

