Popular Hoboken Eatery Closes After 17 Years: 'This Is Brutal'

It wasn't long before he was promoted to manager and, soon enough, he owned the place along with business partner Stephen Bailey.

They called it "D's Soul Full Cafe," and since 2010, it's been a staple in the community, a popular hangout and late-night food stop with a focus on the arts.

But Sunday, May 14 was D's last day in business. And the community is heartbroken.

"Who the hell am I supposed to annoy for a Relish the Turkey Gobbler that everyone hated making for me??" one Instagram user wrote. "This is brutal. Love you guys."

"Nooo!! I am so sad to hear this. What a loss," another added. "I will have to try to stop in with brownie one more time. Thank you for your kindness, your love of dogs, and your delicious food!!"

