Popular Hackensack Bakery Burglarized By 25-Year-Old NY Man Twice, Police Say

Guillermo Delapaz was identified as the man who broke into Clemente Bakery and stole cash both on Aug. 1 and Aug. 9, Hackensack Police Capt. Michael Antista said.

Delapaz was captured on surveillance footage entering the bakery's deli located at 411 Hackensack Ave., taking cash from the register and leaving on foot after the bakery had closed, Antista said.

Hackensack Police Detectives DeBonis and Seretis identified Delapaz as a suspect and arrested him in Saddle Brook, recovering proceeds from the burglaries, the captain said.

Delapaz was charged with two-counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of fourth-degree theft. He was taken to the Bergen County Jail on a complaint warrant pending a first appearance in judicial processing court.

Clemente's Bakery is most well-known for its Leuning Street location in South Hackensack but also has a small deli along Hackensack Avenue, which was burglarized.

