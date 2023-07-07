Popular Grocery Chain Corrado's Market Shutters Wayne Location

The supermarket was located at 201 Berdan Ave. at the Point View Shopping Center and had been open since 2008. Corrado's still has markets in Fairfield, Denfield and Clifton, according to its website.

Corrado's did not give a reason for closing the Wayne location, but in a sign taped to the front door, said the decision was not taken lightly.

"We understand the impact it may have on you," the sign said. "Please visit any of our stores for your specialty needs."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.