Popular Brunch Spot Turning Point Coming To Old Tappan

The Old Tappan (Bergen County) location set to open in Summer 2025, while the Montgomery (Somerset County) location will open in Fall 2025, according to the restaurant’s website. Turning Point, born in Little Silver in 1998, has 18 Garden State locations already.

An exact address for the new eateries has not been announced. Daily Voice has reached out to Turning Point for additional details.

Turning Point says it has focused on serving high-quality, fresh daytime meals from the start, with an emphasis on creative, award-winning dishes and exceptional service.

The restaurant prides itself on its welcoming atmosphere, calling Turning Point “where friends and family gather.” The company says it aims to provide an elevated breakfast, brunch, and lunch experience and looks forward to sharing its warm environment and uniquely inspired menu with guests.

Unlike many restaurants, Turning Point closes by 3 p.m. daily—a decision the company stands by. “We serve the best breakfast, brunch, and lunch meals we know how from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., then we go home to our families,” the website states.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.