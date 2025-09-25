Popular Brewery Suddenly Shuts Down All Locations Amid Bankruptcy Report

The closure impacts the remaining New Jersey location in Maple Shade, 10 locations in Pennsylvania, two in South Carolina, two in Delaware and one in Georgia.

“After many wonderful years serving our communities, all Iron Hill locations have closed. It has been our pleasure to serve you, and we are deeply grateful for your support, friendship, and loyalty over the years," the company said in a statement. “We sincerely hope to return in the future, and when we do, we promise to welcome you with open arms.”

The chain, confirmed the closures less than two weeks after suddenly shuttering spots in Voorhees, Newark, Del., and Chestnut Hill, Pa.

According to an email obtained by Breweries in Pennsylvania, Iron Hill filed for bankruptcy shortly before announcing the mass closures.

