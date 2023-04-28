Popular Breakfast Spot Opens In Bergen County

Turning Point, which serves breakfast, lunch and brunch, recently opened its 24th location in Paramus. This is the restaurant's third location in North Jersey, joining Hoboken and Westfield.

The restaurant has locations throughout New Jersey along with Pennsylvania and Delaware and recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

"We are super excited to be a part of the Paramus community," Kerri Dwyer, district manager for Turning Point said. "Paramus was the right spot at the right time."

Dwyer said at their Hoboken location, many diners kept asking when they were going to open a location in Paramus.

"We heard you guys," Dwyer said.

While Turning Point was originally started in Central New Jersey, they have found a lot of success since expanding into North Jersey.

"Our Hoboken location is one of our busiest locations," Dwyer said.

Some of Turning Point's specialties include its OMG French Toast, which is thick sliced multigrain french toast, chopped bacon, candied walnuts, caramel and a sweet cream drizzle.

"When you eat it, you're going to say 'omg'," Dwyer said. "It is out of this world."

Dwyer also recommends the Catalina Cornbread French Toast, which is griddled cornbread french toast topped with strawberries, blackberries, pineapple, banana, toasted coconut and sweet bourbon sauce

On the lunch menu, Dwyer is a fan of the Pollo Loco Burrito, which is grilled chicken, Cajun peppers and onions, black beans, cheddar jack cheese and spicy tomato sauce in a wheat tortilla topped with chipotle aioli.

"It is to die for," Dwyer said.

Turning Point is all about making its guests feel special, Dwyer said. They plan to be active in the Paramus community and hope to turn customers into regulars.

"We try to treat our staff and guests like family," Dwyer said.

