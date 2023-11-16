Popular Bergen Pizzaiolo Opening New Store Year After Closing

Dave Ligas, who owned Tavolino in Wallington, said on Instagram this week he has plans to open a new shop at the former site of Top That! Donuts in Rutherford.

Ligas — who also runs Coniglio’s in Morristown — said only that the shop will be a brand new concept with the same staple pies, and some different options opening in the next few months.

Ligas' new shop will be located at 8 Highland Cross. Follow him on Instagram for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.