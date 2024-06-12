Fair 66°

SHARE

Popular Bar, Pizzeria Announces Open Date For Bergen County Location

A popular bar and restaurant with nine locations in New Jersey is opening another later this month.

Edgewater Tommy's Tavern + Tap.

Edgewater Tommy's Tavern + Tap.

 Photo Credit: tommystaverntap Instagram
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Tommy's Tavern + Tap announced on Instagram that its Edgewater location will open at City Place on Wednesday, June 26.

The expansive Tommy's menu includes pizza, burgers, salads, small plates, sushi, beer, cocktails, wine, happy hour specials, and more.

Tommy's has locations in Sea Bright, Freehold, Clifton, Bridgewater, Edison, Princeton, Morris Plains, Mount Laurel, Cherry Hill, and now Edgewater.

Tommy's Tavern + Tap, 11 The Promenade at City Place, Edgewater.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE