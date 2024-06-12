Popular Bar, Pizzeria Announces Open Date For Bergen County Location

Tommy's Tavern + Tap announced on Instagram that its Edgewater location will open at City Place on Wednesday, June 26.

The expansive Tommy's menu includes pizza, burgers, salads, small plates, sushi, beer, cocktails, wine, happy hour specials, and more.

Tommy's has locations in Sea Bright, Freehold, Clifton, Bridgewater, Edison, Princeton, Morris Plains, Mount Laurel, Cherry Hill, and now Edgewater.

Tommy's Tavern + Tap, 11 The Promenade at City Place, Edgewater.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.