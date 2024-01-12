Popeyes, Arby's Replace Former NJ Supermarket, 'Huge Crowd' Expected

A Popeyes and an Arby's are opening at 680 Memorial Pkwy. in Phillipsburg, at the site of a former Ahart supermarket. The Popeyes will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. while the Arby's will be opening on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Zach Liptak, owner of Phillipsburg-based ZRL Real Estate and Construction oversaw the project, which began in June 2022 when the original supermarket was torn down. Construction began last August and Liptak said they got the okay to open at 10 a.m. Friday morning.

"I cannot tell you how excited I am," Liptak said. "There is a lot of work that had to be done and there were definitely a lot of challenges, but it was really cool to watch it come to fruition."

Liptak said people have been calling him asking for months when the Popeyes was going to open. The manager of the Popeyes told Liptak they anticipate selling out their first truckload of food by the weekend. The nearest Popeyes is 14 miles away in Allentown.

"We are expected to have a huge crowd," Liptak said. "It's going to be jampacked. I am very excited to bring this to the township."

When it comes to his orders, Liptak said he always gets the curly fries at Arby's, while his fiancée loves the roast beef sandwiches. At Popeyes, Liptak said he swears by the Original Chicken Sandwich with blackened ranch.

