Pope Picks NJ Bishop To Succeed In New Orleans Amid Abuse Scandal

According to Catholic News Agency, Checchio’s appointment comes as the Archdiocese of New Orleans moves toward resolving years-long bankruptcy proceedings with more than 600 clergy sexual abuse claimants. Earlier this month, the archdiocese announced a $230 million settlement offer, up from a previous $180 million, the outlet reports.

According to the diocese, a “Coadjutor” bishop is appointed to assist the diocesan bishop until retirement. Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond will continue to lead the Archdiocese of New Orleans until his resignation is accepted, at which point Archbishop-designate Checchio will automatically succeed him.

“The Archdiocese of New Orleans is an historic local Church with committed clergy and religious, two large seminary communities and a wonderful, faith-filled laity,” Checchio said in a statement issued by the Diocese of Metuchen. “I am certainly grateful to our Lord and to His vicar, Pope Leo XIV, for sending me to be a part of such a beautiful community.”

Checchio added: “These past nine years as Bishop of Metuchen have been a grace-filled and privileged time in my life and priestly ministry. As I now prepare to leave Metuchen and the priests, deacons, religious and lay faithful whom I have grown more deeply in love each year, I promise them my ongoing daily prayers while assuring the good people of the Archdiocese of New Orleans that I will dedicate myself to praying for and serving you.”

Checchio has served as Bishop of Metuchen since 2016. He was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Camden in 1992, completed a doctorate in canon law in Rome in 1997, and went on to serve in multiple roles before being named Rector of the Pontifical North American College in 2006.

The Diocese of Metuchen said Checchio has prioritized parish visits, child protection measures, and leadership roles with national Catholic organizations throughout his episcopacy.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.