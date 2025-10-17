Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Poll: Sherrill Maintains Tight Lead Over Ciattarelli In NJ Gov Race

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-NJ, continues to lead Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli as the New Jersey governor's race heads into the home stretch.

 Photo Credit: Mikie Sherrill/Jack Ciattarelli Facebook photos
Sam Barron

Sherrill leads Ciattarelli, 50% to 44%, according to a new Quinnipiac poll released this week. A Quinnipiac poll last month had Sherrill leading Ciattarelli 49% to 41%.

The two are running to replace Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy, who is term limited. 

The poll found Ciattarelli leads Sherrill among independents, 48% to 42%. A gender gap exists, with women backing Sherrill, 57% to 36% and men supporting Ciattarelli, 53% to 42%.

Ciattarelli supporters are more enthusiastic than Sherrill supporters, with 91% of Ciattarelli supporters saying they are very enthusiastic or somewhat enthusiastic about his candidacy, compared to 86% for Sherrill.

Sherrill has a higher favorability rating, with 43% of voters having a favorable opinion of her, compared to 39% unfavorable. Ciattarelli remains underwater, with a 39% favorable rating and a 46% unfavorable rating.

More voters believe property taxes will go up if Sherrill is elected, 44%, compared to Ciattarelli, 45%. Only 5% of voters believe property taxes will go down under Sherrill, compared to 14% with Ciattarelli, while 40% believe they will remain the same under Ciattarelli, compared to 45% with Sherrill.

Voters believe Sherrill would do a better job handling the state's schools and NJ Transit while Ciattarelli would do a better job growing the state's economy. Voters are split on who would do a better job keeping your family safe.

New Jerseyians think Sherrill is more honest than Ciattarelli, 45% to 38%, and that she better understands their problems, 49% to 41%.

Quinnipiac polled 1,327 likely voters from Oct. 9 through Oct. 13. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.6 points.

