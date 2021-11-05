Trucker Who Beat Powerful NJ Senator Slammed For Anti-Islam Tweet

A New Jersey truck driver who is projected to win a state Senate seat says he is sorry for tweeting anti-Islamic remarks, Philadelphia CBS television news reports.

The inflammatory tweet by Republican Edward Durr Jr. calls prophet Muhammed a pedophile and claims that Islam was “a false religion!”

Senate President Stephen Sweeney, a union president, has led the 3rd District since 2002 -- making him one of the most powerful elected leaders statewide, the outlet states.

Durr, from South Jersey, is a truck driver for the Raymour & Flanigan furniture company, Politico reports.

In a Friday statement retrieved by CBS, the 58-year-old Durr wrote:

“I’m a passionate guy and I sometimes say things in the heat of the moment. If I said things in the past that hurt anybody’s feelings, I sincerely apologize. I support everybody’s right to worship in any manner they choose and to worship the God of their choice."

His 2019 Twitter feed continues: "Only fools follow muslim teachings! It is a cult of hate!"

For the full story from Philadelphia CBS local television news click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.