These NJ Counties Voted For President Trump, Four Flipped From Red To Blue

Cecilia Levine
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Photo Credit: President Donald Trump/Joe Biden Facebook pages

Unsurprisingly, New Jersey remains blue.

Democrat Joe Biden easily won the Garden State in the presidential election with nearly 61% of votes counted. Roughly  37.9% of New Jerseyans voted in for President Donald Trump. 

Where did those votes come from, and which counties shifted from red to blue since the 2016 Election?

This year, voters in five NJ counties supported Trump (the first number is the percentage of county voters in favor, the second is the estimated percentage of votes counted so far):

  • Cape May: 56.1%, 88%
  • Ocean: 61.7%, 86% of votes reported
  • Salem: 53.7%, 77%
  • Sussex: 53% in favor of Trump, 33% of estimated votes reported
  • Warren: 52%, with 62% of estimated votes reported

Morris, Hunterdon, Monmouth and Gloucester counties voted red for Republican in 2016. 

This presidential year, they flipped to blue for Biden.

