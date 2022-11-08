New Jersey Election Results: Projected Winners From House Races

Votes from the midterm elections are being counted in New Jersey.
Here are the preliminary results as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to the Associated Press.
This story will be updated as votes are counted (* denotes incumbent):
District 1: 91% of votes in
- Donald Norcross (D) * 62%
- Claire Gustafson (R) 35.6%
District 2: 95% of votes in
- Jeff Van Drew (R)* 61.2%
- Tim Alexander (D) 37.7%
District 3: 95% of votes in
- Andy Kim (D)* 54.9%
- Bob Healey Jr. (R) 44.2%
District 4: 96% of votes in
- Christopher Smith (R)* 67.3%
- Matthew Jenkins (D) 31%
District 5: 95% of votes in
- Josh Gottheimer (D)* 54.3%
- Frank Pallotta (R) 44%
District 6: 95% of votes in
- Frank Pallone (D)* 56.6%
- Susan Kiley (R) 41.9%
District 7: 95% of votes in
- Tom Malinowski (D)* 52.3%
- Thomas Kean Jr. (R) 47.7%
District 8: 95% of votes in
Robert Menendez (D) 72.7%
- Marcos Arroyo (R) 24.2%
District 9: 95% of votes in
- Bill Pascrell (D)* 54.4%
- Billy Prempeh (R) 44.2%
District 10: 92% of votes in
- Donald Payne Jr. (D)* 76.5%
- David Pinckney (R) 21.2%
District 11: 93% of votes in
Mikie Sherrill (D)* 57.8%
- Paul DeGroot (R) 41.3%
District 12: 95% of votes in
- Bonnie Watson Coleman (D)* 60.5%
- Darius Mayfield (R) 38.6%
