Muslim Police Chief Put On Administrative Leave After Being Targeted In Racist Remarks: Report

Valerie Musson
Ahmed Naga
Ahmed Naga Photo Credit: https://www.longhillnj.gov/police/chiefs-corner.html

Ahmed Naga, the Long Hill Township Police Chief who recently filed a notice of intent to sue the town due to alleged workplace discrimination and racism, has been put on administrative leave just days after a private investigator unearthed and submitted evidence of a committee member making racist remarks, NJ.com reports.

Naga was suspended with pay as of Thursday after Patrick Toscano, his lawyer, submitted clips where township committee member Brendan Rae told a private investigator under him in a sworn statement that the chief had been called a Muslim ethnic slur, according to the outlet.

Naga, Long Hill Township’s first Muslim Police Chief, said in a tort claim that he had dealt with “years” of discrimination and harassment, according to the report.

He was required to turn in his personal and duty firearms and is banned from setting foot on Long Hill Township buildings the report says.

Click here for the full report from NJ.com.

