Mahwah Mayor Admits Passing Out Drunk, Pantless In Township Worker’s Bed, Report Says

Mahwah Mayor John Roth admitted that he was drunk when he removed his pants and passed out in a township employee’s bed during a house party earlier this month, according to a published report.

Roth said in an interview that he’d had “too apologized but considered the incident a private matter, NorthJersey.com and the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey reported .

The report didn’t identify the employee, who reportedly declined to comment.

Daily Voice is withholding the name of the employee who is identified in an anonymous letter signed and circulated last week by "Concerned Employees of the Township of Mahwah."

In their letter to Roth, the employees said that news of the incident at the Jan. 10 party had "leaked out" and that his "considerable disrespect for township employees...threatens our careers and livelihood."

The letter cites "considerable discourse among the employees, accusations and threats of poor treatment of anyone suspected of leaking the story. It has already caused issues in the offices which make it nearly impossible to work collectively, because of your behavior."

The employees -- about two dozen of whom reportedly attended the party -- said they are "DEMANDING" (underlined) that Roth "apologize by email to the entire staff and gather all the employees together to make a public apology....Short of that you should resign your position."

If neither happens, the letter says, the employees "will file a hostile work [environment action] against you personally and the Township of Mahwah."

Roth admitted drinking too much, going upstairs and taking off his pants before climbing into the bed, according to the NorthJersey.com and the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey report .

His wife then came to get him, it says .

Roth, who’d been a township councilman for 12 years and a school board trustee for five, became mayor two years ago after voters recalled Bill Laforet.

His seat is up for re-election this fall.

