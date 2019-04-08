Cory Booker Holding Kickoff Campaign Event In Newark Saturday

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), one in a crowded field of candidates seeking the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, is launching his "Justice for All" tour Saturday in Newark.

Booker, 49, who grew up in Harrington Park and served as mayor of Newark before he was elected to the Senate in 2013, described the event as a "chance for our team from all over the country to come together and celebrate this movement—a movement to channel our common pain into common purpose to end the persistent injustices we see across our country."

The event will be held in Military Park, 51 Park Pl., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

A total of 17 candidates have officially announced their bids for the Democratic nomination, while several more have indicated they may run.

