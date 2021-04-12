CNN Fires Chris Cuomo

Just days after he was indefinitely suspended, CNN has now fired its highest-rated anchor, Chris Cuomo, after new details emerged about the measures he took while advising his brother, disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, amid the sexual harassment allegations that led to his resignation.

CNN made the announcement late Saturday, Dec. 4, saying Cuomo had been "terminated," "effective immediately."

"Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense," CNN said in a statement. "We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately."

"While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate."

CNN did not reveal what the "additional information" regarding Cuomo was.

Chris Cuomo, who had acknowledged his role in helping his brother, utilized his own sources to undermine the New York Attorney General’s investigation into the claims and get out ahead of the scandal, while working closely with Andrew Cuomo's chief aide, Melissa DeRosa, documents released by the AG on Monday, Nov. 29 revealed.

On early Tuesday evening, Nov. 30, CNN announced Cuomo, host of "Cuomo Prime Time," which had aired weekdays at 9 p.m., was placed under suspension.

"The New York Attorney General's office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo's involvement in his brother's defense," a CNN spokesperson said Tuesday evening. "The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions."

"When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second."

"However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew.

"As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."

Following the suspension, Cuomo continued to host his daily show on SIRIUSXM from noon to 2 p.m. weekdays. It's unclear if he will remain in the position following his firing from CNN.

