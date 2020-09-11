Booker On COVID-19: Mitch McConnell Poses Greatest Obstacle In 'Getting Crisis Under Control'

With coronavirus cases rising dramatically nationwide, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker said the time is now "to get this crisis under control."

"We cannot wait. We must do something now," Booker said during a daily COVID-19 briefing in Trenton on Monday. "It deserves a big response."

The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives remain at odds over what should b included in the next stimulus relief bill, recent news reports say.

Booker said he will call on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, to take major action before President-elect Joe Biden assumes office in January.

"It should not be a partisan issue,'' Booker said. "It's going to be a challenge because of one person... The big obstacle will be Mitch McConnell."

New Jersey's senator said he is co-sponsoring a second federal stimulus bill that would provide $15 billion of relief, including to small businesses.

Booker also said he supports the extension of federal unemployment benefits of $600 weekly

Earlier, state officials reported 2,075 more coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths as Gov. Phil Murphy announced new restrictions on bars, restaurants and indoor interstate youth sports to battle the second wave surge hitting the state.

"There's no question the numbers are moving up and in the wrong direction," Murphy said.

Hospitalizations in New Jersey due to coronavirus also reached their highest level since June 9, Murphy said, at 1,537 on Sunday.

ALSO SEE: Gov. Murphy announces renewed COVID-19 restrictions as positive cases rise.

