Biden Takes NJ, Booker Wins 2nd Full Senate Term

Cecilia Levine
U.S. Senator Cory Booker and Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden. Photo Credit: Twitter photos

New Jersey will remain a blue state: Joe Biden claimed the Garden State's 14 electoral votes in his bid for the White House, according to the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker won another six-year term, the AP says.

New Jersey hasn't elected a GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in 48 years, and hasn't voted for a Republican president in 32 years.

The AP called Biden's New Jersey win as polls closed around 8 p.m.

