Police: West Milford Driver Was DWI When She Slammed Into SUV Driven By Sparta Man, 71

Jessica Lima, 38, of West Milford was airlifted to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson following the late Saturday afternoon crash on Lakeside Road on June 10, township police Lt. Anthony Parrello said.

The other driver, 71-year-old David Thierman of Sparta, was taken to St. Joe’s by ambulance, the lieutenant disclosed on July 12.

Lima’s 2006 Toyota 2 had rammed Theirman’s 2015 BMW X5, Parrello said.

A 58-year-old passenger from Sparta sustained minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene, he said.

Officer Nicholas Lisa and members of the West Milford Crash Investigation Unit determined that Lima was intoxicated at the time of the collision, Parrello said.

They charged her with two counts of assault by auto – for each occupant – as well as DWI, speeding, reckless driving, failing to maintain a lane, failure to keep right and not wearing a seatbelt, he said.

Lima received summonses and was released under New Jersey’s bail reform law pending a first appearance in Passaic County Superior Court in Paterson, Parrello said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.