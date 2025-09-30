Police Seek Help Identifying Remains Of Woman Found In NJ Woods

On Thursday, Aug. 28, the woman's remains were found in the wooden area alongside Tuckahoe Road in the Estell Manor section of Hamilton Township at 8:53 a.m., New Jersey State Police spokesman Charles Marchan said.

The remains were determined to be those of a white woman, approximately 5’4” tall, with a range of about 5’1” to 5’7”, with an estimated age of 50-70, state police said. The unidentified woman was wearing a plain red short-sleeve t-shirt and a hospital gown with a blue floral pattern, police said.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the NJSP Major Crime South Unit at (609) 256-0963.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.