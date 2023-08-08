Police Responding To 911 OD Call Find Destructive Devices In South Jersey Home: ATF

A Hamilton Township officer who assisted the unconscious Robert J. Moser, 31, in the bedroom of his parents' three-year-old home on March 17 made the discovery.

The officer spotted "numerous suspicious devices covered in tape with exposed fuses," U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said.

"Officers secured the scene and recovered at least two destructive devices," the U.S. attorney said on Tuesday, May 8.

One of them "contained explosive powder, metal ball bearings, and metal eye hooks" and the other similar powder and metal dart tips, Sellinger said.

Police alerted the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, which, in turn, notified the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Federal agents charged Moser on Tuesday with possessing destructive devices.

Sellinger credited special agents with the ATF's Newark Field Division, as well as police from Hamilton Township, members of the Atlantic City Police Bomb Squad and Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Bender of Sellinger's Camden office is handling the case.

