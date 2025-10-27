Police Officer Run Over Multiple Times In Violent Hotel Attack Caught On Camera: Montco DA

Watch the video below:

The ordeal began Friday, Oct. 24, at 10:19 a.m. when Springfield Township police reported that a white Mercedes G-Wagon fled from a traffic stop at a high speed. Officers did not pursue but alerted nearby departments.

That same morning, a Whitpain Township sergeant received information that 21-year-old Dalton Lee Janiczek of Lower Gwynedd had threatened to blow up a police department in Chester County, according to the criminal complaint.

Minutes later, the sergeant spotted Janiczek’s G-Wagon on Dekalb Pike near Jolly Road. When he tried to stop the vehicle, Janiczek fled, driving erratically. The pursuit was terminated as other police departments, including Plymouth Township, were notified.

At 12:39 p.m., a Plymouth Township officer located the Mercedes parked outside the DoubleTree Hotel on Fountain Road. When the officer activated his lights, Janiczek allegedly reversed into the patrol car several times before accelerating directly at him, investigators said.

According to the complaint, the officer exited his vehicle and drew his weapon, ordering Janiczek to stop — but Janiczek accelerated and struck him. The officer fired multiple shots before falling to the ground with a serious leg injury.

As the officer attempted to apply a tourniquet, Janiczek allegedly circled back and ran over him three more times, prosecutors said. A witness captured the attack on video, which has since gone viral on TikTok and is now part of the ongoing investigation.

After the assault, Janiczek fled the scene, striking two additional police vehicles — one unmarked and one marked — on Walton Road, injuring a second officer before being taken into custody.

Both officers were transported to local hospitals. The first remains in intensive care following multiple surgeries for severe leg injuries.

During a Saturday court hearing, Janiczek told the judge he graduated from La Salle College High School and attended Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, where he was part of the rowing team. A source told reporters that Janiczek had been living at the DoubleTree Hotel at the time of the attack.

Prosecutors argued that no bail could ensure public safety, citing Janiczek’s alleged threats and violent actions. He is charged with Attempted Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, Aggravated Assault, and related offenses.

