East Brunswick Motorcycle Officers Injured When Car Turns Directly Into Their Paths: Police

Sgts. John Bird and James Angermeier were traveling east on Milltown Road on their bikes when a Honda HR-V making a left turn out of the Wawa parking lot directly into their paths around 4:30 p.m., police said.

The Honda HR-V made a left turn from the exit of the Wawa parking lot onto Milltown Road in front of the path of the two motorcycles, police said. The three vehicles collided in the eastbound lane of Milltown Road.

Bird and Angermeier were taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital for medical attention. Bird was treated and released, while Angermeier remains hospitalized, undergoing further treatment for his injuries, police said.

An accident investigation is being conducted by Lieutenant Wade Gordon of the East Brunswick Police Department’s Special Operations Section, with assistance from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section at 732-390-6969.

