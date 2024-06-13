Homicide Suspect Killed By Police Officers At NJ Hotel, AG Says

The suspect was shot and killed at the scene, according to New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin.

The two injured officers were from the Woodbridge Police Department and New York City Police Department, Platkin said.

More details from the incident were expected to be released later on Thursday, June 13.

"This incident is another reminder that our law enforcement officers risk their lives daily to keep our communities safe," Platkin said.

The Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) is investigating the incident.

ABC7ny.com reported the shooting occurred at about midnight in the Fords section of the township on King George Post Road. The complex includes the Raritan Hotel and the Royal Albert’s Palace Banquet Hall.

NYPD officers were watching a man staying at the Raritan Hotel when gunfire erupted, according to ABC7ny.com. The man, who was wanted in a Harlem killing last week, was shot by police, the outlet said.

Click here to read the complete report by ABC7ny.com.

