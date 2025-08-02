Fair 72°

‘Police Incident’ Closes Road, NJ Residents Receive Mobile Alert: Officials (Developing)

An active police investigation prompted the closure of Upper Kingtown Road in Franklin Township, Hunterdon County on Saturday, Aug. 2, according to the Quakertown Fire Company.

 Photo Credit: Quakertown NJ Fire Company-91 Fire/Rescue
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Authorities sent an alert to residents’ phones on Saturday afternoon notifying them of the road closure, the fire company said.

Access for residents can be made by speaking with officers at the manned roadblocks, officials explained.

New Jersey State Police confirmed they are assisting with the investigation but did not release details about what prompted the closure or the nature of the incident.

The public is advised to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

