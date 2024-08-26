Police ID Wayne Teen Killed By Boat Propellor In NJ Waters (Details)

Zeina Mahafzah, of Wayne, was on a raft being pulled by a boat in the waters of Sunset Park in Harvey Cedars when she was struck by the vessel's propellor on Sunday, Aug. 25 around 4:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

Mahafzah, who had been trying to board the boat, died. NBC Philadelphia previously reported the scene was a gory one, as Mahafzah had been "dismembered."

