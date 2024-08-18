Police ID Three 20-Somethings Killed In High-Speed South Jersey BMW Crash

A 2006 BMW operated by Ian P. Rodriguez, of Millville, was heading west on Mayslanding Road at a high rate of speed when it suddenly left the roadway to the right on the approach of Panther Road around 8:25 a.m., Vineland Sgt. N. Dounoulis said.

The vehicle struck a utility pole, lost control, and overturned while striking an irrigation winch located on the farm field on the northwest corner of the intersection, Dounoulis said.

The two passengers of the vehicle, Joquan Carter, 26, and Shamere Bryant, 24, both of Millville, were ejected as a result of the crash. All occupants to including the driver were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information pertaining to the crash is encouraged to contact Officer Anthony Capelli of the Traffic Safety Unit who is the lead investigator to this case at 856-691-4111 ext. 4350.

