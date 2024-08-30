Overcast 71°

SHARE

Police ID Missing Fisherman Found Dead In NJ Lake

Police have identified the fisherman who went missing and was later found dead in a New Jersey lake.

Morris County Sheriff's deputy conducts ROV training (file photo).

Morris County Sheriff's deputy conducts ROV training (file photo).

 Photo Credit: Morris County Sheriff's Office
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Valeri Malov, of Pine Brook, had gone fishing in the body of water behind an industrial complex on Chapin Road Saturday morning, Aug. 24, Montville Police Chief Andrew Caggiano said.

Responding officers found his fishing equipment on the shoreline and began a search of the area. 

Malov's body was found the following day around 8:50 p.m. in the water, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Caggiano said.

The Montville Township Police Department was assisted by Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Morris County OEM, Pine Brook Fire Department, Parsippany Rescue and Recovery and both Montville and Parsippany First Aid Squads.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Montville Township Police Department 973-257-4300.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE