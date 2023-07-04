Police ID 5 Killed In Philadelphia Mass Shooting

The following individuals were killed by gunfire:

Lashyd Merritt, 20, male, shot multiple times in the chest and arm, pronounced at 8:43 p.m.; Dymir Stanton, 2, male, shot in the chest and back, pronounced at 8:43 p.m.; Ralph Moralis, 59, shot in the head, side, and buttocks, pronounced at 8:47 p.m.; Daujan Brown, 15, male, shot in the shoulder, chest, and back, pronounced at 8:40 p.m.; Joseph Wamah, Jr., 31, male, shot multiple times, pronounced at 12:34 a.m. Tuesday, July 4.

A 2-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy were also injured, police said.

Police responding to reports of shots fired found multiple victims at 56th Street and Chester Avenue around 8:30 p.m., the outlet said. Then, they heard more shots being fired on the 1800 block of Frazier Street, police said.

Police spotted the suspect, who led a foot pursuit before officers captured him in an alleyway, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a press conference. The gunman had an AR-style rifle, handgun, and a scanner, Outlaw said.

Two people were in custody as of July Fourth, however, their names were not released.

Days earlier in Baltimore, 28 people were wounded and two were killed when gunfire rang out at a block party.

Mayor Jim Kenney said the incident has left him "horrified."

