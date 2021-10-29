Zayn Malik Called Gigi Hadid's Mom Yolanda 'Dutch Slut' In PA Harassment Incident, Reports Say

Former "One Direction" member Zayn Malik pleaded no contest for harassing ex girlfriend Gigi Hadid's mom, Yolanda Hadid, in the couple's Bucks County, PA home last month, according to multiple news reports.

The 28-year-old British singer was charged with four counts of harassment after he pushed Yolanda into a dresser and called her a "f*****g Dutch slut," Daily Mail reports. He was reportedly charged Sept. 29.

Malik must complete 360 days probation and an anger management class, the outlet says.

The incident occurred at a home near New Hope, PA where Malik and Hadid lived, Daily Mail says.

The couple, who shares a 1-year-old daughter together, broke up following the incident.

Click here for more from the Daily Mail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.