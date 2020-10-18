Younger Brother Of Rapper Fetty Wap Gunned Down In Paterson

The 22nd person killed by gunfire in Paterson this year was the younger brother of Fetty Wap, the Silk City rapper wrote in an emotional post.

“I failed you bro I’m sorry,” Fetty wrote with a photo of him and Twyshon Depew, 26, who was shot in the chest across from a city park Thursday night.

“I love you lil bro," he added. "I really thought I could get you out before I ever had to make a post like this lil bro like wtf.”

Depew, an Elmwood Park native who lived in Paterson, was shot on Lawrence Street across from Wrigley Park near Rosa Parks Boulevard around 9 p.m. Thursday

He was taken by private vehicle to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, where doctors fought to save his life.

Depew succumbed to his wounds, however, and was pronounced dead at approximately 11:01 p.m.

Authorities have said whether they’ve any arrests or had any suspects.

“I know ya slogan ‘don’t cry for me slide for me.' I just don’t know what (I’m going to) tell my nephew when he (asks) me why I ain’t make sure you was OK," wrote Fetty (real name: Willie Maxwell), 29, who won an MTV Video Music Award and two Grammy nominations for 2014’s “Trap Queen.”

He also blasted well-meaning fans: “Stop asking me am I OK. No (the f---) I’m not OK.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.