Young Woman Shot Dead In Paramus Home

Authorities were trying to determine whether a young woman shot dead in the basement of a Paramus home late Saturday was the victim of suicide or homicide, Daily Voice has learned.

The 18-year-old victim, a high school senior who didn't live at the Pleasant Avenue home, was sitting on the edge of a bed when she was killed instantly by the shotgun blast shortly before midnight, responders said.

A 20-something man who summoned police was taken in for questioning by detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, witnesses said.

The elderly homeowner apparently was upstairs along with his son, responders said. Neither apparently heard anything.

The body was taken for an autopsy by the Bergen County Medical Examiner's, while the 12-gauge shotgun was being analyzed for fingerprints.

A stretch of Pleasant Avenue between Rochelle Park and Paramus -- from Gertrude Avenue down to the dead end -- remained closed as investigators continued their work Sunday morning.

They included Paramus police, the prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification.

Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit

