Young Pilot Killed In Cape May Plane Crash

A 22-year-old pilot was killed in a Cape May County plane crash early Saturday, July 16, authorities said.

Thomas Gibson was the sole occupant of the single-engine Piper PA-12 that crashed into a field near Paramount Air Airport around 9:40 a.m., the FAA and Middle Township police said.

The Ocean City resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to his social media pages, Gibson graduated from Marywood University in Scranton, PA, and had been working for Gibson Electrical & General Contractors.

The crash was under investigation.

