Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: UPDATE: Passaic County High School Classmates Killed In Crash Involving Third Student
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Yonkers Man Among 2 Killed In NJ Turnpike Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

Two people were killed in a crash on the NJ Turnpike during afternoon rush hour Friday, Aug. 19, authorities said.

A Toyota Prius driven by Seyed Tarighati, 69, of Yonkers, veered off the right side of the road and struck the guardrail heading south on the western spur around 4:15 p.m. near milepost 107.1 in Newark, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The Toyota the crossed over the lanes of travel and struck the center concrete barrier, killing both the driver and unidentified passenger.

The left two lanes were closed for approximately 3 hours resulting in heavy traffic. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.