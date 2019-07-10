Yonkers ID Thief Nabbed At Teterboro Costco, Moonachie Police Say

A Yonkers woman was carrying stolen IDs, including a Pennsylvania woman’s driver’ license that she told Moonachie police as hers, authorities said.

Police were called to the Teterboro Costco off Route 46 after Ivanna C. Estrella, 27, tried buying two iPhones with a stolen identity, Police Chief Richard Behrens said.

Estrella “continued to tell [Officers Sean Mulligan and Frank Tamargo] that her name was the one shown on the license,” Behrens said.

She finally handed over her real license when a check with the Pennsylvania motor vehicle database showed otherwise, he said.

The arresting officers found her carrying two more bogus New Jersey driver’s licenses and a fraudulent credit card, the chief said.

A good Samaritan later brought a Pennsylvania driver’s license with Estrella’s photo and another name and a credit card in that name to police headquarters after finding them in the parking lot outside Costco, Behrens said.

Estrella was charged with wrongful impersonation, theft and hindering apprehension, among other offenses. She posted bail for an outstanding traffic warrant and was released pending an Oct. 21 court appearance.

