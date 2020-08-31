Wyckoff PD: Hackensack Police Nab DWI Driver Who Fled Wrong-Way Crash On Route 208 Overpass

UPDATE: An unlicensed DWI driver from Paterson who fled a wrong-way crash that sent a Jeep rolling on a Route 208 overpass in Wyckoff was captured soon after in Hackensack, authorities said.

Sabrina Y. Zegarra, 21, was driving an unregistered Mitsubishi Montero that crossed the double-yellow line on Russell Avenue and struck the Jeep around 5 p.m. Aug. 21, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

The Jeep driver got out OK and reported minor injuries, Soto said.

Police alerted surrounding towns after Officer Michael Scalise discovered debris that indicated the type of vehicle she was driving, the lieutenant said.

Hackensack police stopped Zegarra and turned her over to their Wyckoff colleagues.

They charged her with DWI, leaving the scene of a crash, failing to report it, failing to keep right, careless driving, reckless driving, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and driving an unregistered vehicle with a suspended license, among other counts.

Zegarra remained held for three days in the Bergen County Jail before a judge allowed her release, records show.

