Wyckoff PD: Drunk Driver, 21, Goes Wrong Way On Route 208, Crashes Into Tree

A wrong-way driver was drunk when she slammed her car into a tree on Route 208, Wyckoff police said.

Rachel M. Rogers, 21, of Hawthorne drove her 2005 Honda Civic northbound in the southbound lanes after getting on at Cedar Hill Avenue just before midnight Tuesday, Lt. Charles Van Dyk said.

After going a short distance, the Civic hit the tree, he said.

"We're just fortunate that she didn't hit anyone head on," the lieutenant said.

Rogers was taken by the Wyckoff Ambulance Corps to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with minor injuries.

Police charged her with DWI and reckless driving.

