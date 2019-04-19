Wyckoff PD: Driver Ticketed For Being Unlicensed Busted For Getting Right Back Behind Wheel

Wyckoff police stopped an unlicensed motorist for the second time in two hours when he ignored orders to leave his car until a valid driver could pick it up, authorities said.

Officer Robert Schlossberg first pulled over 23-year-old Melvin Acosta-Espinal of New York City for a traffic violation on Wyckoff Avenue just after 2:30 a.m., Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Acosta-Espinal received a summons for driving while on the suspended list and was told to leave the vehicle in a nearby parking lot until a valid driver was available to get it, Soto said.

At 4:20 a.m., Kaitlyn Maglione saw Acosta-Espinal drive by, the lieutenant said.

This time, he was arrested and taken to headquarters, where he received a second summons for driving while suspended and an additional charge of hindering prosecution.

He was released pending a court hearing and his car was secured until a licensed driver could collect it.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.