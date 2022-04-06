WWE Star Tammy Sytch Of NJ Arrested In Deadly FL Crash: Report

WWE star and New Jersey resident Tammy Sytch has been arrested for the third time in three months, this time for DUI in a Florida crash that left another person dead, TMZ reports

The Hall of Famer was behind the wheel of a 2012 Mercedes when she struck the back of a 2013 Kia Sorento stopped at a stoplight just before 8:30 p.m. on March 25 on US Highway 1 in Volusia County, TMZ says citing police.

The Kia was sent into the back of a 2011 GMC Yukon, also stopped at the light, ultimately killing the Kia driver, police said.

Police said they believed Sytch was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash but blood samples were pending. They also believe Sytch had been speeding before the crash.

Sytch's last arrest was almost exactly a most ago: On Thursday, Feb. 24, she was charged with multiple traffic violations including DUI, driving with a suspended/revoked license, driving without a license and more, in Keansburg.

In January, she was arrested for threatening to kill an "intimate partner" with a pair of scissors at the Jersey Shore, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Click here for more from TMZ.

