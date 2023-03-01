WWE Star Arrested In Atlantic City On Weapons Offense After Valet Finds Gun In Car: Sources

WWE star Sonya Deville was arrested in Atlantic City last month on gun possession charges, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice.

The WWE star, whose real name is Daria Berenato, reportedly was arrested after a firearm was found by a valet in her vehicle on Feb. 19, sources tell Daily Voice. The gun was apparently registered in another state and did not have a proper New Jersey permit.

Deville, a Shamong native, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

Deville got engaged to her girlfriend Toni Cassano just four days earlier in Towaco, as reported by PEOPLE.

Authorities were expected to put out a statement in the WWE star's arrest this week.

