WWE Star Arrested In Atlantic City On Weapons Offense After Valet Finds Gun In Car: Police

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Sonya Deville.
Sonya Deville. Photo Credit: sonyadevillewwe Instagram

WWE star Sonya Deville was arrested in Atlantic City last month on gun possession charges, after a valet found a firearm in her car, authorities said.

The WWE star, whose real name is Daria Berenato, 29, was cooperating with police, who were called to the Borgata Hotel on Feb. 19, Atlantic City police said.

"Berenato admitted to being the owner of the handgun and provided responding officers a permit to carry from out of state that is not valid in New Jersey," the ACPD said.

The WWE star was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, and released on a summons pending a future court date.   

Deville, a Shamong native who lives in Florida, got engaged to her girlfriend Toni Cassano just four days earlier in Towaco, as reported by PEOPLE.

