WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy Sytch Arrested In NJ For 2nd Time In 2022: Report

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Synch has been arrested in New Jersey — for the second time this year, WrestlingNews.com reports.

Synch was charged on Thursday, Feb. 24, in Keansburg with multiple traffic violations including DUI, driving with a suspended/revoked license, driving without a license and more, the outlet said.

Last month, 49-year-old Sytch spent a night in jail after threatening to kill an "intimate partner" with a pair of scissors, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

The first woman to ever become a pro wrestling celebrity, Sytch competed in the then-World Wrestling Federation from 1995 to 1998 -- and reportedly was the Internet's most downloaded figure in pop culture in 1996.

She later became a manager and ring announcer, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame (2011) and found work on an adult entertainment site.

Sytch has had several run-ins with the law in recent years, including no fewer than six DUI arrests in four years, some in Pennsylvania and one out of Seaside Heights, records show.

She followed that with back-to-back July 2020 arrests by Middletown police for assault, violating a domestic violence restraining order, eluding officers in a chase that ended in a crash and driving with a suspended license for the second time.

Click here for more from WrestlingNews.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.