WV Man Drove North Jersey Girl To Maryland To Sexually Assault Her, Left Her In PA: Prosecutor

A West Virginia man has been charged with human trafficking after he picked up a 14-year-old North Jersey girl he had promised a relationship with, drove to Maryland to sexually assault her, and abandoned her in Pennsylvania when he learned that she had been reported missing, authorities announced.

Chad C. Corbin, Jr. was charged with first- and second-degree human trafficking, conspiracy to commit human trafficking, first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit sexual assault, luring, and child endangerment, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said on Tuesday, March 15.

Corbin, now 21, spent months having sexually explicit conversations with a 14-year-old Franklin Township girl on various social media apps before driving from Keyser, West Virginia to pick her up on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, Pfeiffer said.

Corbin then took the girl to Maryland, where the pair engaged in various sexual acts, authorities said.

While Corbin initially planned to bring the girl to West Virginia, he abandoned her in Pennsylvania the following day after learning that investigators had begun searching for her, Pfeiffer said.

Corbin remained in Hudson County Jail on similar charges and is scheduled to appear in Warren County Superior Court.

