Wrong-Way NJ Driver Nabbed In Crash That Killed Beloved Single Mom, Hurt Bicyclist: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old Morris County woman has been charged in a June crash that killed a beloved single mom walking her dog and injured a bicyclist, authorities announced.

Maria Oliveri, of Riverdale, was heading north in the southbound lane in a Mitsubishi Mirage on Boulevard in Pequannock around 8:25 a.m. on June 11, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

She struck 55-year-old Jill Altman Russo and 32-year-old female bicyclist, the prosecutor said. The Russo was pronounced dead at the scene and the cyclist suffered bodily injuries, authorities said.

Oliveri was charged with one count of second-degree Vehicular Homicide and one count of disorderly persons Assault by Auto on Sept. 9, 2022. Oliveri has also been charged with a number of motor vehicle offenses.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200, or the Pequannock Township Police Department at 973-835-1700.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.