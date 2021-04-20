'Wrong Target': NJ Woman Shoots, Kills Innocent Bystander, Prosecutor Says

Authorities said they have arrested a 35-year-old New Brunswick woman who shot and killed a 46-year-old, whom authorities said was a bystander and "not the intended target."

Rhadisha Maurrasse shot Delfino Aparicio-Lopez, as he was driving in his vehicle on Handy Street around 4:35 p.m. Monday, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony A. Caputo said.

Aparicio-Lopez was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, they said.

Maurrasse was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, they said.

The shooting posed no further risk to the public and the investigation revealed Aparicio-Lopez was not the intended target and was a bystander, according to Ciccone and Caputo.

Maurrasse was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Gregus of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5200 or Detective Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745- 4060

