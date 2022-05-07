Wrong Murder Suspect Arrested In Maryland, Police Say

Police arrested the wrong suspect in this week's deadly shooting of Benjamin Ampong in Prince George's County, they announced.

Anthony Shaw, 31, of Washington DC, was released from custody Friday, May 6, when detectives investigating Wednesday's 1 p.m. shooting at Corning Avenue in Fort Washington found evidence indicating he was not near the scene of the murder, Prince George's County police said.

"Upon discovering the new evidence, detectives immediately contacted the State’s Attorney’s Office and the charges against him have been dropped. Mr. Shaw has also been released from custody," the department said in a news release.

Officers responding to the scene began tracking down a vehicle matching the description of a suspect car leaving the crime scene Wednesday. An officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused, launching a short pursuit before the car crashed on Wheeler Road.

A 16-year-old boy from Washington DC was arrested nearby, while a second suspect — later identified as Shaw — fled, authorities said. Evidence indicated that Shaw was the second gunman based on a "link to the owner of the suspect vehicle and an independent eyewitness who selected him in a double-blind photo array," police said.

Shaw was arrested Thursday and released from custody on Friday.

