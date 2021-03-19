WPU Student Left Paralyzed Months After Boyfriend's Jersey City Attempted Murder-Suicide

Support is surging for a 23-year-old William Paterson University student left brain damaged and paralyzed from the shoulders down after being shot six times by her boyfriend who then shot and killed himself.

More than $15,300 had been raised for Samantha Irizarry as of March 19, nearly five months after the incident that changed her life forever.

Irizarry was a Dean's List student in her final year at WPU, completing her BA in business in finance, at the time of the incident, campaign founder Idalia Beteta writes.

"Prior to the incident, she was determined to break barriers and smash glass ceilings in leading her startup company," Beteta said.

"She is the co-founder of a technology startup that is committed to providing the world with interactive live-streaming experiences, and a way to have fun. Samantha's future is bright just like the light that shines in her."

But on Oct. 22, her life changed forever: Irizarry was shot six times in the back of her neck and head around 11:40 p.m., on Clarke Avenue, in Jersey City, authorities previously said.

While Irizarry survived, her shooter -- 22-year-old Brian Shirden, a Jersey City DPW employee -- turned the gun on himself and died, family member say.

Irizarry's younger cousin and two friends who were with her that night carried her into the car and rushed her to the hospital.

"On the way, she asked them to call her mother," the GoFundMe reads.

"As she was clinging on to life, she told her mother: 'Mom, I’m dying. I love you.'"

Doctors didn't think Irizarry would survive. But after two major surgeries, she was responsive and alert.

On Oct. 30, Irizarry experienced an unusually-high fever causing sudden cardiac arrest, and was told there might be brain injury, the campaign reads.

Because there were bullet fragments still lodged inside of her, Irizarry was unable to have an MRI done to determine the extent of her injuries.

And so, she went into a coma for a month and again, her future was unknown.

On Dec. 2, Irizarry became alert, and was able to stick her tongue out upon request from a nurse, the campaign says.

However, her life will never be the same.

Irizarry suffered traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, leaving her paralyzed from the shoulders down -- and will likely spend the rest of her life on a ventilator.

"Every so often, she surprises us with a smile to remind us of how she is such a beautiful, loving and kind human being," the GoFundMe reads.

"Anyone who knows Samantha would describe her as the sweetest person in the world who loves spending quality time with family and friends. She has an incredible sense of humor--always laughing and making everyone around her feel so loved."

Funds will go toward medical expenses.

